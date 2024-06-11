Next Article

BTS's Jin nears end of military service, HYBE announces guidelines

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:00 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story BIGHIT MUSIC officially announced on Tuesday that BTS's Jin is nearing the end of his active military service and will soon be discharged. The music label released a statement urging fans to avoid visiting the discharge site due to safety concerns. BIGHIT clarified that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only and no special events are planned on that day.

BTS FESTA

BIGHIT MUSIC has planned special event post Jin's discharge

Despite discouraging fans from visiting the discharge site, BIGHIT MUSIC has planned a special event for fans following Jin's discharge. The agency announced on June 2 that this year's BTS FESTA will feature Jin greeting fans and giving out hugs. The event is scheduled for Thursday (June 13, which marks BTS's debut anniversary) at Seoul's Jamsil Arena and will be followed by a live-streamed showcase on Weverse for ARMY members.

Solo success

Jin's solo music career achieved milestone amidst military service

A recent report suggested that BTS members, who are all currently serving, will reunite to celebrate Jin's discharge privately. In addition to his military service, Jin has also made significant strides in his solo music career. His music video for The Astronaut reached a milestone of 100M views on December 4, coinciding with his birthday. The song was co-written by Jin, British rock band Coldplay, and Norwegian DJ Kygo, who collaborated with Bill Rahko for production.