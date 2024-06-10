Next Article

BTS to reunite privately to celebrate Jin's return from military

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 pm Jun 10, 202404:10 pm

What's the story The globally acclaimed K-pop band, BTS, is planning a private reunion in Seoul to celebrate the discharge of their eldest member, Jin, from his military service. Scheduled for Wednesday (June 12), all members have reportedly applied for leave from their respective military duties to attend this event. The decision to meet privately was made due to safety concerns and there will be no official discharge ceremony.

Fan reactions

ARMYs worldwide celebrate BTS's speculated reunion

The news of BTS members reuniting for Jin's return has sparked joyous reactions from fans globally, who have expressed their excitement on various social media platforms. One fan stated, "BTS made it their mission to be all there to send each other off to the military...BTS IS A FAMILY." Another echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that "nothing can come between BTS and the fact that they'll always be there for one another."

Service and plans

Jin's military service journey and post-discharge plans

Jin, who enlisted in the military in December 2022, served as an acting duty soldier and assistant instructor of the 5th division of the recruit training unit. His outstanding behavior during his 18-month service earned him a commendation. Upon discharge, Jin has a series of activities planned including an in-person hug event for BTS FESTA 2024 on Thursday (June 13), marking the group's 11th debut anniversary. He also intends to release a solo album later this year.

Teaser video

Anticipating Jin's return: BT21 character RJ and Wootteo

In anticipation of Jin's return, his BT21 fictional character RJ (the soft and fluffy alpaca that represents Jin) and Wootteo (a character part of Jin's The Astronaut promotions) have collaborated on a heartwarming video. The video showcases them preparing a cake with the message "Welcome Home." It also teases new content with the caption "Wootteo X RJ coming soon," hinting at an influx of new content to celebrate Jin's discharge from military service.

Cultural impact

Meanwhile, a look at Jin's contributions to Korean culture

Kim Seok-jin, known professionally as Jin, has been a member of the globally renowned boy band BTS since June 2013. In light of his contributions to Korean culture, he was honored with the fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit by the President of South Korea in 2018. Then, in July 2021, Jin and other BTS idols were appointed Special Presidential Envoys for Future Generations and Culture by President Moon Jae-in.