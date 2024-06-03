Next Article

BigHit Music apologizes for BTS event criteria

Jin's 'Free Hug' event draws continued criticism despite BigHit's apology

By Tanvi Gupta 05:40 pm Jun 03, 2024

What's the story BigHit Music, the agency managing popular K-pop group BTS, has issued an apology regarding the entry conditions for the upcoming 2024 BTS FESTA event featuring group member Jin. The initial announcement stated that only those who purchased the maximum number of albums within the "June 2 to June 6" timeline could enter the raffle to win a hug from Jin. However, fans deemed the application criteria unfair, which led the agency to issue a statement.

Scheduled for June 13, the 2024 BTS FESTA promises an exciting in-person, "hug" experience, featuring Jin, who is anticipated to return from mandatory military service soon. Divided into two segments, a "Meet-and-Greet with Jin" and a "Message from Jin," fans eagerly anticipated the event. However, the initial entry requirements led to fan backlash over the perceived "unfairness" and "encouragement of bulk-buying practices" from devoted fans.

BigHit Music to consider all album purchasers for event

Apologizing to the fans, BigHit Music stated that they will consider both album purchasers who applied for the offline event through the Weverse Shop details page and those who purchased albums on Weverse Shop before the announcement. The agency plans to supplement the application criteria after careful consideration and will announce details as soon as possible. In their statement, BigHit also promised a well-prepared event where Jin's feelings are conveyed to his fans.

Meanwhile, fans are still expressing their anger toward BigHit

Amid the chaos, the primary source of contention remains Jin's requirement to hug a thousand people. Fans have voiced their concerns, accusing HYBE of ambiguity in its communication and inadequate protection for its artists. One fan raised a pertinent concern, asking, "Wouldn't Jin get sick by hugging a thousand people in such close proximity??" Another questioned, "The condition where you need to buy more albums hasn't changed. Is this some kind of wordplay?"

Jungkook's new single to be dropped ahead of BTS FESTA

The 2024 BTS FESTA event, celebrating the band's 11th anniversary, will be graced by the presence of the band's eldest member, Jin. He is set to conclude his mandatory military service on June 12, after serving as a military assistant. Meanwhile, ahead of this event, Jungkook's new single Never Let Go will be dropped on Friday. With RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook currently fulfilling their military duties, fans eagerly await updates on the group's collective endeavors.