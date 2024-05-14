Next Article

Stray Kids to perform on 'Good Morning America'

Stray Kids booked for 'Good Morning America' post-Met Gala controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 04:20 pm May 14, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Stray Kids fans, gather! The globally acclaimed K-pop band has officially announced their upcoming performance on the popular American morning television show, Good Morning America. The eight-member boy band under JYP Entertainment confirmed their participation in the show broadcast by ABC on Monday. A post from the band's official X/Twitter handle read, "So excited to announce that we'll be performing at the @GMA! Stay tuned, (sic)."

Performance details

Stray Kids to perform latest English single on 'GMA'

Stray Kids are set to perform their latest English single Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth on Wednesday. The performance is scheduled to air at 7:00am (ET) or 4:30pm (IST). In addition to the studio edition of Lose My Breath, the new digital single also features an instrumental version of the track. Produced by Puth and Johnny Goldstein, the song was written and composed by the group's in-house production team 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN) in collaboration with Puth.

Met Gala incident

Stray Kids's Met Gala appearance was overshadowed by controversy

The GMA announcement follows Stray Kids's recent debut at the Met Gala, often referred to as the "Oscars of Fashion." However, their appearance was marred by racist remarks and disrespectful comments from paparazzi. Viral clips showed photographers making derogatory comments such as "they are looking like robots," "can you please jump," and "so unemotional and expressionless." Fans have since demanded an apology from the photographers responsible for these remarks.

Scripting history

First K-pop group to attend Met Gala

At the Met Gala, Stray Kids became the first K-pop group to attend the event with their full lineup. In previous years, individual K-pop stars like EXO's Lay (2019), BLACKPINK's Rosé and 2NE1's CL (2021), NCT's Johnny (2022), and BLACKPINK's Jennie (2023) have attended the Met Gala. Solo artists PSY and Rain have also been part of this esteemed fashion event. However, this occasion marked an entire group's first presence at the Met Gala, setting a precedent for K-pop groups.

About the group

Meanwhile, know more about the group

Formed through a 2017 reality show, the group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They officially entered the music scene in 2018 with their EP, I Am Not, followed by other two I Am series EPs: I Am Who and I Am You. Their most recent work—the EP Rock-Star—was released in 2023. The group is currently preparing for a comeback this June.