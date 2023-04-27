Entertainment

Met Gala 2023: Theme, timing, and everything else to know

Met Gala 2023: Theme, timing, and everything else to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 27, 2023, 04:10 am 3 min read

Everything about Met Gala 2023

Dubbed the "Oscars for fashion," the highly-anticipated Met Gala is all set to take place on May 1. Commonly referred to as the Met Ball, the annual fashion event attracts some of the biggest names in fashion, entertainment, and politics, who come together to display exotic and creative outfits based on themes. Before the event, here's everything to know about Met Gala 2023.

When and where is the Met Gala 2023 happening?

Back in September 2022, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that the biggest and most-awaited fashion event would be back in May. Following the age-old tradition, this year too, the Gala will be held on the first Monday of May at 6:30pm EST (May 2, 4:00am IST). The star-studded glamorous night will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

What is the theme for this year's Met Gala?

If you are an ardent Gala follower, you would know how important themes are to set the tone of the Gala. This year, the event's theme is, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty—in honor of the iconic fashion designer, who died in 2019. Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton with Amanda Harlech, who were close associates of Lagerfeld, will be in charge of the evening.

Who will be attending Met Gala 2023 from India?

After a stunning 2022, Alia Bhatt is heading for yet another marvelous year! The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor is all set to make a splashing debut at this year's Met Gala and we cannot contain our excitement to witness her breathtaking looks. Reportedly, Bhatt will be styled in Prabal Gurung couture. Apart from Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also grace the annual fashion event.

Can you live stream the Met Gala from your home?

A big yes to that! For the third year in a row now, Vogue will be taking over the live-streaming responsibilities of the Met Gala's red carpet, which will be broadcasted on their esteemed website. You can live stream the whole event in the wee hours of Tuesday, specifically around 4:00am on Vogue's website. The live stream will actually start around 3:30am IST.

Meet the host of Met Gala 2023

This year, Met Gala will be co-hosted by actor Penélope Cruz, screenwriter Michaela Coel, renowned Tennis player Roger Federer, and singer Dua Lipa with British journalist Anna Wintour as the head host. Last year, the event was hosted by Wintour, per usual, along with an array of Hollywood celebrities, icons, and fashion guests that included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.