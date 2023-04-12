Entertainment

Who is Prabal Gurung, Alia's designer for Met Gala debut

Who is Prabal Gurung, Alia's designer for Met Gala debut

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 12, 2023, 06:57 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt will mark her debut at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a Prabal Gurung creation (Picture credit: Instagram/@prabalgurung, @aliabhatt)

The year 2023 is special for Alia Bhatt for more than one reason. She is set to make her big Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. But even before its release, Bhatt is gearing up for a mega event that sees the creme-de-la-creme of Hollywood in attendance - the Met Gala 2023. Meanwhile, here's all about Prabal Gurung, Bhatt's designer for the Gala debut.

Why does this story matter?

After Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, Bhatt will represent the Hindi film industry at the fashion world's biggest night out which serves as an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

Other than these, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonavalla, and Sudha Reddy have also attended the event in the past.

Bhatt to wear Gurung's design

According to Elle India's social media, Bhatt will be donning a creation from the shelves of ace designer, Gurung. Not many details about Bhatt's outfit have been revealed yet. The Nepalese-origin designer studied at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) before he started working under Manish Malhotra, only to create his own label and become a popular name in the international fashion circuit.

Gurung has a history with Bollywood at Met Gala

Bhatt is not the only Bollywood celebrity who has opted to wear a Prabal Gurung design for her appearance at the fashion event. Previously, Padukone wore a stunning red gown created by Gurung for her Met Gala appearance. Interestingly, Mukesh Ambani's daughter also opted to wear one of the designs by Gurung when she attended the event in the year 2019.

A look at Gurung's celebrity clientele

The designer is popular among the who's-who of the fashion world. Apart from Indian stars including Shraddha Kapoor, international celebrities such as Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Leslie Grace, and Oprah Winfrey are among the many who have worn Gurung's designs on various occasions. In fact, Mexican actor-singer Eiza Gonzalez, Inglorious Basterds actor Diana Kruger, and supermodel Ashley Graham are other names in his clientele.