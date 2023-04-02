Entertainment

10 must-watch movies if you have 3 hours to spare

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 02, 2023, 10:47 pm 3 min read

10 best movies to watch that are over 3 hours long

Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon will have a runtime of nearly four hours, as per Variety. Most films usially run between 90 and 120 minutes for a good reason—a comfortable watching experience. But contrary to this, there is a distinct pleasure in watching films with sprawling lengths, too. So, find a comfortable spot because we gather three-hour-long movies "worth your time."

'Seven Samurai,' 'Spartacus'

Seven Samurai (1954) is Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's most celebrated film. With a runtime of 207 minutes, it devotes considerable time to fleshing out its characters, which makes the viewer care about each samurai, as well as the town. Another film that is worth watching is Stanley Kubrick's 1960 film Spartacus which has a runtime of 197 minutes and offers a rousing cinematic experience.

'Malcolm X,' 'The Irishman'

Even with a 201-minute-long runtime, Spike Lee's 1992 epic Malcolm X is unmissable. Featuring Denzel Washington in the lead role, the film chronicles the life of the titular African-American civil rights activist. On the other hand, Scorsese's epic film The Irishman (2019), which is 209 minutes long, is a decades-spanning story about Frank Sheeran and his possible involvement in union leader Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance.

'The Godfather Part II,' 'Schindler's List'

With the award-winning Godfather sequel, director Francis Ford Coppola further delved into Michael Corleone's story. The three-and-a-half-hour-long film showcases complex characters that will keep you hooked till the end. If you like Holocaust movies, then Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List—running three hours and 15 minutes—is for you! It revolves around Oskar Schindler, a German industrialist who, during World War II, saved over thousand Polish Jews.

'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'Gone With the Wind'

Another Scorsese gem—The Wolf of Wall Street—is a three-hour-long film worth your time. It boasts one of Leonardo DiCaprio's best performances as he takes on the role of a real-life gonzo stockbroker—Jordan Belfort. Contrary to this, the award-winning 1939's Gone With the Wind is one of the most popular movies by Victor Fleming. Watch it for its technicolor and reconstruction of the Civil War.

'Avatar: The Way of Water,' 'Titanic'

Maverick director James Cameron needs no introduction. His 2022 film—Avatar: The Way of Water—shattered box office records and garnered praises for its technical brilliance from around the world. With 192 minutes of runtime, it doesn't permit you to take a pee break, too! His 1997 iconic tragic love story Titanic will also require your time commitment and urge your attention to the intricate plotline.