Characters to look forward to in Mani Ratnam's 'PS II'

Apr 02, 2023

We are looking forward to these characters in 'Ponniyin Selvan II'

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I hit the theaters on September 30, 2022, amid much fanfare and opened to tremendous critical and commercial acclaim, setting the box office on fire. The sequel to the star-studded movie is now ready to knock in the theaters on April 28. Before Ponniyin Selvan II releases, here's a roundup of characters the period drama will most likely focus on.

Nandini

One of the most important characters who set the story in motion in the first part was Nandini: a mysterious, regal, breathtakingly beautiful queen portrayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Apart from being exceptionally attractive, she is also known for being conniving and manipulative, with her past shrouded in several mysteries. The second part will finally reveal her true intentions and scheming plots.

Arunmozhi Varman

Arunmozhi Varman, played by Jayaram, is the titular hero. He is Ponniyin Selvan, which translates to the "Son of Kaveri," since he is believed to have been saved by the Kaveri River from drowning when he was five. He appears in PS I's second half and eventually meets a tragic end, but if we didn't see him die, he could be safely presumed alive!

Oomai Rani

Oomai Rani, or Mandakini Devi, is PS I's most enigmatic character, one who certainly has several secrets up her sleeve but will only reveal them when the time is right. She is sort of a guardian angel for Arunmozhi and comes to his rescue when he swings between life and death. The last scene of PS I revealed Rai Bachchan would play the role.

Aditya Karikalan

The crown prince Aditya Karikalan, played by "Chiyaan" Vikram, is the embodiment of a quintessential valiant prince; he has an unapologetic penchant for putting himself in danger, only to emerge victorious eventually. In one of the last shots, we see him heading toward Lanka to wage a war of unprecedented scale, and rest assured, people will be mauled, and blood will be shed.