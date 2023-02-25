Entertainment

Director Anees Bazmee reveals why he rejected 'Hera Pheri 3'

The Hera Pheri franchise has been living up to its title lately. After months of speculation about its expanding cast, the original trio's reunion, and its core script (or the lack thereof), things are finally somewhat falling into place for the threequel. Now, director Anees Bazmee, who was earlier approached to direct Hera Pheri 3, has reportedly revealed why he turned the offer down.

Why does this story matter?

Bazmee is credited with a number of cult classics in the Indian comedy sphere, such as Welcome, No Entry, Thank You, No Problem, Singh Is Kinng, and Ready, among others, so his association with the project may have ensured another laughter riot.

Moreover, since fans are not happy with Farhad Samji's alleged involvement with Hera Pheri 3, Bazmee would have been the perfect replacement.

Bazmee said no due to absence of story

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he reportedly said, "I met the producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times. He didn't have much of a story let alone a script. The idea he told me didn't gel with me." "Akshay Kumar, who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script, has apparently agreed to come on board. I don't know how or why," he added.

Now, filmmaker feels he was 'misquoted' in article

Bazmee, however, issued a clarification on Twitter on Friday, saying he was "misquoted," allegedly pointing toward his words on Kumar. He wrote, "My words have been...misquoted and wrongly interpreted [regarding Hera Pheri 3]. I am very happy for the entire team of Hera Pheri for their third film together and I wish [Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Nadiadwala] all the love & luck."

Here's what he posted

My words have been recently misquoted and wrongly interpreted regarding the announcement of Hera Pheri 3. I am very happy for the entire team of Hera Pheri for their third film together and I wish @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal & #firoznadiadwala all the love & luck — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, here's how franchise shaped up so far

Hera Pheri, released in 2000, was directed by Priyadarshan and, alongside the trio, starred Tabu, Gulshan Grover, and Om Puri. The immense success of the film spawned a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which was written and directed by the late Neeraj Vora. Since both films enjoy a towering place in pop culture, understandably, there's a lot riding on Hera Pheri 3.