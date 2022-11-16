Entertainment

'Hera Pheri 3': Kartik isn't replacing Akshay, confirms Suniel Shetty

Kartik Aaryan isn't replacing Akshay Kumar in the movie

The talk of B-town last week was an unexpected development regarding Hera Pheri 3. Paresh Rawal had confirmed that Kartik Aaryan has been brought on board to play an important role in the third installment. The news of Aaryan headlining the third movie upset Akshay Kumar fans, with the anticipation that the young actor was replacing Kumar. A new report has clarified matters.

Also starring Suniel Shetty, Hera Pheri franchise is one of the most loved movies among Bollywood fans.

The Kumar-Rawal-Shetty trio won hearts after the franchise gained a cult-like following. But when it was reported that Aaryan would headline the upcoming film, it disappointed the fans of Bollywood.

And now, this latest report clears the air saying that the makers have no such plans.

Quote Kumar cannot be replaced: Shetty

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama in an interview, Shetty confirmed that Aaryan will not replace Kumar. The portal quoted him as saying, "That [third installment] would be the best thing to happen. There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay." "See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument," the actor further added.

Report Shetty to discuss third installment with AK

Shetty added that he has been too busy with his upcoming film Dharavi Bank to concentrate on Hera Pheri 3. He said, "I'm not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I'll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened."

Recent Meanwhile, Kumar recently revealed why he opted out

Confirming reports, Kumar revealed the reason why he removed himself from the third film of the series. While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit last week, the veteran said creative issues and a lack of a good script stopped him from participating, despite his love for the team. "See, the film was offered to me...But the screenplay, script, and everything...I was not satisfied."