Kartik Aaryan leads an explosive show in 'Dhamaka' trailer

Oct 19, 2021

Netflix India released the trailer for Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited thriller Dhamaka today and we are truly blown away! Featuring Aaryan as a disgraced television news anchor who receives a tip about a bomb blast in Mumbai, the Ram Madhvani directorial focuses on modern-day corrupt news reporting, the greed of attaining high TRP, and a lot of thrill. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

Trailer

A caller on Pathak's show confesses to blasting Sea Link

The clip begins with Aaryan's Arjun Pathak conducting a radio show where a caller tells him he will be bombing the Sea Link. Pathak naturally thinks it is a joke until an actual blast rocks the city. With the power of the scoop with him, Pathak demands his Prime Time seat to be returned and finds him back on the seat to glory.

Stakes

Things turn dangerous and personal for the journalist pretty soon

But the professional gamble does not playoff well as the bomber has his cards ready. The bomber points out that Pathak and his channel must fulfill his demands otherwise he will be blowing off the entire bridge, a bridge where Pathak's wife (Mrunal Thakur) is currently stationed to report on the incident. The booming music intensifies the blasts onscreen, creating an overwhelming feeling.

Expectation

Fast pace, hurried camera action mesh well with urgent theme

Another actor who gets a prominent mention in the trailer is Amruta Subhash, who leads the channel Bharosa 24/7 where Pathak is employed. Her line, "We don't report news. We sell it," is a direct attack on current mainstream media houses. The fast pace and hurried camera action create a sense of urgency, a feat that would really click if replicated throughout the movie.

Twitter Post

'Keep calm and put your Bharosa in Arjun Pathak'

Looking back

Notably, Aaryan had wrapped up the film in 10 days!

It is an official remake of the Korean film The Terror Live. As reported earlier, the movie will be hitting the OTT platform on November 19. To recall, Aaryan had hit the headlines for wrapping up the shoot of the film in just 10 days. Backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ram Madhvani Films, Dhamaka also stars Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan.