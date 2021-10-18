Get ready for Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' on November 19

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 18, 2021, 08:23 pm

Are you ready for Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' trailer?

It looks like Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! While revealing an intriguing poster of his upcoming film Dhamaka today, the actor announced on his Twitter space that the film's trailer will be released tomorrow, i.e., October 19. Though not officially confirmed, several reports are suggesting that the highly-anticipated flick is all set to get a direct hit on Netflix on November 19.

Poster release

Aaryan flaunts his fierce journalist look in new poster

In the poster, Aaryan, donning a messy hairdo and a stubble look, has an intense aura around him. What we also see in the image is the burning city of Mumbai. He captioned the poster as, "Kal hoga #Dhamaka. Trailer out tomorrow!!" Dhamaka is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ram Madhvani Films in association with Lotte Cultureworks, Globalgate Entertainment and Lionsgate.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the new poster here

Details

Talented cast and crew are backing the film

Apart from Aaryan, Dhamaka will also feature Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan. Further, the Ram Madhvani-directorial has Mrunal Thakur in a cameo. It marks her first collaboration with the Love Aaj Kal actor. The film will narrate the story of a former news anchor Arjun Pathak (Aaryan), who gets a chance to go live on prime-time TV after receiving a threat call.

Story

It is the remake of Korean movie, 'The Terror Live'

The official Hindi remake of the Korean film The Terror Live, Dhamaka was earlier speculated to get released during Diwali. Reports had claimed then that it will lock horns with Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. But if recent speculations are to be believed, that's not the case. The family drama is going the Disney+ Hotstar way on October 29.

What's next

For now, Aaryan's bag is full with several interesting films

Apart from Dhamaka, Aaryan is awaiting the release of horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel will hit the cinema halls on March 25, 2022. Recently, makers dropped a new motion poster that featured the 30-year-old in a brand new style. He is also a part of the remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that has been titled Shehzada. Sanon is his leading lady.