'Sooryavanshi': First song 'Aila Re Aila' releases on October 21

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 07:17 pm

'Aila Re Aila' will feature Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh

Sooryavanshi makers are gearing up for the film's promotions, and the good news is the first song of the project is ready to get launched this week. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, the track titled Aila Re Aila will be out this Thursday, October 21. The highly-anticipated movie is reuniting Kumar and Katrina Kaif after a break of almost 10 years!

Release

Film is set to release on November 5, during Diwali

Sooryavanshi has been scheduled for a November 5 release this year, as makers are banking their hopes on the Diwali weekend. This was confirmed by Kumar, too. But it seems fans are more eager for the film's teaser/trailer. The impatient crowd took to social media to ask the film's director Rohit Shetty to "wake up." The #WakeUpRohitShetty hashtag was trending all day long today.

Twitter Post

Check out the good news here

'SOORYAVANSHI' BEGINS PROMOTIONS... FIRST SONG ON 21 OCT... After the release date announcement, Team #Sooryavanshi will kickstart the promotions by launching the first song - 'Aila Re Aila' - on 21 Oct... Song features #AkshayKumar, #AjayDevgn and #RanveerSingh. pic.twitter.com/PJ482kgcfy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2021

Details

The film is the fourth offering from Shetty's cop stable

Helmed by the Golmaal director, Sooryavanshi is jointly being backed by Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Cape of Good Films, and Rohit Shetty Picturez. Farhad Samji, Yunus Sajawal, Vidhi Ghodgadnkar, and Sanchit Bendre have penned the script of this action movie. This film is the fourth offering from Shetty's copverse after Devgn-starrer Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), and Singh's Simmba, a 2018 release.

Paycheck

This is how much Kaif, Kumar, Shetty are charging

Reportedly, Kumar's remuneration for the film is around Rs. 35-40cr, while Kaif's is several crores less (Rs. 10cr). Meanwhile, Shetty is pocketing a solid Rs. 20cr for helming the film. Before this, Kaif and Kumar have romanced each other onscreen in films such as Welcome, Namastey London, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan, Singh is Kinng, and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye among a few.

Film

Kumar to portray war hero in his next, 'Gorkha'

Right now, the Khiladi is busy with many interesting projects. Just recently, he announced his latest offering, Gorkha. Its poster was released on Friday, which shows Kumar in uniform, yet again. He is playing a war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo. Aanand L Rai is producing the film, while Sanjay P Chauhan will be directing the film. It's slated to release next year.