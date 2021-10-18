'Easy On Me': Adele is vulnerable, relatable in emotional track

Written by Shreya Mukherjee
Published on Oct 18, 2021

British singer/songwriter Adele released Easy On Me, the first single in almost six years, and immediately won over everyone. The emotional track is part of her album 30, which she has said is an open letter to her son Angelo when he's older. In this song, she seems to ask Angelo and her ex-husband Simon Konecki to go easy on her. Here's our review.

Song

The lyrics matched with Adele's voice are purely heartbreaking

The Someone Like You singer has one of the most profound voices in the western music arena and she uses it to full potential in this piano ballad. Using a form quite familiar to her older songs, Adele bares her soul when she says, "You can't deny how hard I've tried. I changed who I was to put you both first." It's purely heartbreaking.

Video

The music video is simple but symbolic

The accompanying music video is apparently symbolic of the singer's real story. Adele, in a sepia-toned world, packs her bags and leaves her house behind. During her journey, she looks upon other people happy in their love lives and smiles. We understand her departure comes from a mature place and is not a spontaneous decision. The colors return as she becomes her own woman.

Record

It has already broken all-day streaming records on various platforms

Also, Adele fans will notice the connection to Hello in the video. Like its title, the song will ease into your ears after a few listens. Meanwhile, it is breaking records left and right. Ease On Me became the most-streamed song in a day in the United Kingdom with over 3.2mn streams. It also shattered the single-day streaming records on Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Verdict

The song is a masterpiece, album likely to break records

Overall, the queen of vocals is back with a bang and we cannot wait for the album to drop on November 19. As expected, it is going to break more records! Ed Sheeran's late October album = (Equals) may find some strong competition. Verdict: The song is a masterpiece and gets 4/5 stars. The music video is mellow in comparison, receives 3 stars.