Bhumi Pednekar joins 'Raksha Bandhan,' marks second collaboration with Akshay

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 01:20 pm

Akshay Kumar welcomed Bhumi Pednekar aboard 'Raksha Bandhan'

Bhumi Pednekar took to social media to confirm that she will be joining Akshay Kumar in Aanand L Rai's movie Raksha Bandhan. This will be the second collaboration for the actors after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017). The duo shared the same picture of them with Rai on their social media handles, with Kumar welcoming Pednekar on board, and she expressing her excitement.

'A very special film & a very special reunion': Pednekar

While sharing the picture of the trio, Pednekar wrote, "A very special film & a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses... Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story" Meanwhile, Kumar captioned his post saying, "When you are happy, it shows And indeed we areto have @bhumipednekar onboard."

See the happy post here

Instagram post A post shared by bhumipednekar on June 10, 2021 at 11:30 am IST

'Raksha Badhan' to be based on the brother-sister bond

The film was announced on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan last year. Written by Himanshu Sharma, it'll be based on the bond between a brother and his sisters. The tagline of the film reads, "bas behnein deti hain 100% return," which roughly translates to, "only sisters provide 100% return." "It's the quickest I've signed a film in my career," Kumar had written while announcing.

Kumar and Rai have also joined forces for 'Atrangi Re'

Before this, Kumar and Rai came together for romantic-drama Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman, with the Tamil superstar lending his voice for one of the tracks. The film, delayed due to COVID-19, has a tentative release date in August 6, 2021. No news of its digital release is out yet.

Pednekar will be directed by Rai for the first time

Even though Rai has produced Pednekar-starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, it will be his first time directing her. Pednekar also has Badhaai Do and Mr. Lele in the pipeline. Rai is awaiting the release of his thriller Haseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. It premieres on Netflix on July 2. Kumar also has many upcoming projects like Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and more.