'Gorkha': Retired Army officer points out mistake in film poster

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 06:27 pm

Akshay Kumar to portray war hero in the film 'Gorkha'

The poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Gorkha was unveiled on Friday, and we saw the actor in a fierce avatar while holding a sharp curvaceous knife. While the poster looked stunning to fans, one person wasn't happy about its details. An ex-Army officer of the Gorkha regiment has pointed out a massive flaw in Kumar's film poster. So, what's wrong with the poster?

The knife shown in 'Gorkha' poster is incorrect

Manik M Jolly, an ex-Gorkha officer, has pointed out a huge flaw in the Kumar starrer's poster. The retired officer said the knife shown in the poster is not the right one. The correct portrayal of the weapon should have been of a khukri, which is the traditional knife used by Gorkhas. Khukri is very different from what the current poster of Gorkha shows.

Take a look at 'Gorkha' poster

Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film.



Directed By - @sanjaypchauhan pic.twitter.com/4emlmiVPPJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 15, 2021

Ex-Gorkha official describes what a 'khukri' looks like to Kumar

Pointing out the mistake to Kumar, the officer politely wrote, "Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie." "However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade," he added, also attaching a picture of khukri for reference.

The retired officer shares picture of 'khukri'

Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/LhtBlQ9UGn — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) October 16, 2021

Kumar extends his gratitude to the ex-Gorkha officer

Kumar also appreciated the effort of the ex-Army officer for pointing out the flaw in his film's poster. He replied, "Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We'll take utmost care while filming. I'm very proud and honored to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated (sic)."

War hero movie 'Gorkha' is directed by Sanjay Chauhan

Produced by Aanand L Rai, this film is based on the legendary war hero Major General Ian Cardozo, whose courage in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War is unforgettable. "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them... Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film," Kumar said about the movie directed by Sanjay P Chauhan.