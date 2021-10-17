'The Batman', 'Peacemaker', 'Black Adam': Highlights of DC FanDome 2021

It was a 'super' enjoyable night for DC Comics fans as DC FanDome unfolded live, here are the highlights

DC Comics just streamed the 2021 edition of the global DC FanDome event last night. As expected, exciting new snippets, main trailers, and first-look clips of upcoming movies, shows, and games were shared. We got the trailer for Robert Pattinson's The Batman, along with clips for Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and John Cena-starrer Peacemaker. In case you missed the live show, here's a recap.

'The Man in Black' kickstarted the event

The live program that started at 10:30 pm IST on Saturday began with a grand look at "The Man in Black" aka Black Adam. From behind-the-scenes shots to the cast describing the experience, we saw Johnson's first arrival as the antihero in the movie in an electrifying sequence. Also, the superhero flick is still scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. Get ready!

Watch the 'WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look' here

Exciting snippets of 'Aquaman 2', 'Peacemaker' greeted us

Moving up, Jason Momoa was present to lead us through the first look into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom via production scenes. The movie will come out on December 16, 2022. The much-anticipated game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got another sneak peek. So did the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad spinoff series, Peacemaker. Cena will be greeting us on January 13, 2022.

Finale came with 'The Batman' trailer and netizens lost it

Skipping ahead to the final act of the night, we got the main trailer for Mark Reeves's The Batman. Proving naysayers wrong, Pattinson as the Caped Crusader appeared exactly as menacing, aggressive, and obtuse as Batman fans expect their hero to behave. He was joined by a seductive, badass Zoë Kravitz as Batwoman and an elusive Colin Farrell as The Penguin. Netizens were impressed.

Shows to look forward to: 'The Flash!' and 'The Sandman'

The event saw some exciting updates about the suit worn by CW's The Flash! And of course, Ezra Miller teased a bit about the movie version of the speedster. Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar in the upcoming Netflix series The Sandman was surely impressive. Now that the recap is over, you can tune in to DCFanDome.com and watch the event in its entirety.