Plastic Man, one of DC's highly underrated superhero, is finally getting a movie. This project, which has been actually stuck in development since 1995, is reportedly back on track with some interesting changes, like a gender-swapped version of the character. While we wait for the funny superhero to entertain us on the big screen, here are some key details about his (or her?) origin.

Creation His journey from Quality to DC Comics is incredible

Before we talk about the character, let's look at his publication history. Created by Jack Cole, Plastic Man was one of the stars of Quality Comics from 1938-1954. He was the cover star of Police Comics and starred in the title for 102 issues. He was also given his own comic in 1943, which continued until the whole company was sold to DC Comics.

Origin How did Patrick 'Eel' O'Brian become the Plastic Man?

Petty criminal Patrick "Eel" O'Brian was doused in chemicals during a heist. Instead of killing him, the chemicals made his body capable of stretching into any shape. Since he was nursed back to health by kind monks, he decided to turn towards the good side and fight crime. But, he never left his humor, which makes him DC's equivalent of characters like Deadpool.

Powers Complete control over his structure makes him immensely powerful

Plastic Man exists in a fluid state, neither entirely in liquid nor solid, which gives him complete control over his structure. This control enables him to shapeshift into literally anything. He can even regenerate himself (although he needs to be reasonably intact for this process to begin), which makes him immortal. Additionally, he is immune to telepathy, has superhuman strength, and can stretch limitlessly.

Teams He has been a member of the Justice League