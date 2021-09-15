HBO Max producing 'The Batman' spin-off series on The Penguin

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 15, 2021, 02:37 pm

Series on DC supervillain The Penguin is in the making

After The Joker, another first-row adversary of DC superhero Batman is going to come into the limelight. As per reports, HBO Max is working on a web series featuring The Penguin aka Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot. Currently in the early stages of development, the show will be a spin-off series of The Batman feature. It will likely trace the villain's journey as a criminal mastermind.

'The Batman' duo Dylan Clark, Matt Reeves are executive producers

The Batman producer Dylan Clark and director Matt Reeves will be executively producing the upcoming series, reported Deadline. The report added that Lauren LeFranc of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D-fame will be running the project. Separately, Variety has cited sources to state that LeFranc has been roped in to write the script for the series. Warner Bros. Television is reportedly producing this venture.

Colin Farrell might lead the series as the Gotham supervillain

Now coming to the shoulder that will carry the project. Reports suggest actor Colin Farrell can be seen essaying the role of The Penguin. For the unversed, Farrell is playing the character in the Robert Pattinson-led solo movie and his leaked images as the Gotham supervillain have surprised everyone as he appeared unrecognizable. But apparently, he has not yet agreed to lead the series.

Another 'The Batman' spin-off series is in the making already

The role has been previously played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor. We also might see a new face. As far as the probable plot is concerned, reports say it will showcase the rise of the Penguin character, in a "Scarface-like" manner. Notably, another The Batman spin-off series set around the Gotham Police Department is in the making.

We'll get more insight into Pattinson's 'The Batman' in FanDome

The Lighthouse star's Batman movie was set to release in 2021, which was later pushed to 2022. The movie has suffered repeated delays due to the pandemic and Warner Bros. announced it will be released on March 4, 2022. We were treated with teaser clips before and we can expect more glimpses or a proper trailer in the upcoming FanDome event.