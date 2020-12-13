Plastic Man is getting a female-led movie. This might baffle you, but this DC superhero character, who is almost as elastic as Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four franchise, is getting a film made by DC Films. Screenwriter Cat Vasko is writing the script of this Warner Bros. film, which has DC executive Chantal Nong and film production president Walter Hamada supervising the project.

About Plastic Man first came into being in 1941

You may not recognize this unusual superhero, but he's a Justice League member. Plastic Man, created by Jack Cole, appeared for the first time in 1941 as part of Police Comics, a Quality Comics publication. The story revolves around a crook named Patrick O'Brian, who gets into a chemical accident that gives his body supernatural malleability. As you'd have guessed, he fights crime.

Development Gender switch happened after Vasko came on board

However, Plastic Man has never appeared in films. So, there is no way of knowing if this gender reversal will be lapped up by fans or backfire. This change in character happened after Vasko replaced Amanda Idoko as scriptwriter who was initially supposed to pen the action-comedy flick for Warner Bros. But the character is funny nonetheless.

Details Actors and director are yet to be finalized

The project is in its first stage of development and the makers are yet to finalize the cast members, more importantly, the female lead for the film. Also, who will be handed over the reins of the film is not known yet. Vasko is known for creating strong female characters in titles such as Queen of the Air and Fierce Kingdom.

