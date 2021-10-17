Aryan Khan vows to work for society during NCB's counseling

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 17, 2021, 04:13 pm

An NCB official has revealed Aryan Khan's response during the agency-led counseling session

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, said he will work for society in the future during the counseling session conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), an officer said Saturday. Presently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, Aryan and seven other co-accused in a drug case were given counseling at NCB's office as part of usual practice. Here's more.

Quote

'I'll do something that will make you proud of me'

According to the NCB official who remained anonymous, the 23-year-old said that "he will work for the society now and devote himself to the service of the country and the underprivileged," reported Hindustan Times. Devoting himself to the "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden," Aryan reportedly promised to "do something that will make you proud of me."

Information

NCB conducts counseling sessions especially for first-time offenders

The counseling session of Aryan and his co-accused was conducted by NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and social workers, among others. Notably, such sessions are a common practice conducted especially for first-time offenders and people showing early signs of addiction once the interrogation is over. Apart from social workers, the central agency often ropes in community leaders and religious preachers for these sessions.

Update

Aryan was recently shifted to general barracks of jail

To give you a refresher, Khan's oldest son was shifted to the general barracks in the central Mumbai jail recently once he finished his stay at the quarantine cell. He will have to stay there till October 20 when a special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases is set to pronounce the order on his bail plea.

Controversy

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik continued his attacks on NCB

The high-profile drug bust also continues to attract buzz. In the latest string of attacks, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik alleged that Wankhede was picking his acquaintances and friends as witnesses in NCB cases, questioning the veracity of the investigation. Earlier, he had claimed that the bureau had released three of 11 people who were detained initially after talking to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.