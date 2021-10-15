After quarantine, Aryan shifted to Arthur Road Jail's general barracks

Aryan Khan was shifted to the general barracks of Arthur Road Jail where he will have to stay for at least five more days

As a Mumbai court reserved its order on the bail application of Aryan Khan—Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son—in connection with a drugs case Thursday, the 23-year-old was shifted to the general barracks of Arthur Road Jail. This came after Aryan and the other accused spent seven days in quarantine cells. Meanwhile, the order on his bail application will be pronounced on October 20.

Details

He was shifted after completing his seven-day quarantine period

To recall, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month following a raid at a Mumbai-Goa party cruise. He was initially sent to NCB's custody, after which a magistrate sent him to judicial custody. The star kid was taken to prison on October 8, and once he tested negative for COVID-19, he was put in the quarantine cell.

Information

The judiciary will be on vacation from October 15-19

As per reports, five others have been shifted to various general barracks of the central Mumbai jail along with Aryan. They will have to stay there for at least five more days as the judiciary will deal with their bail applications on October 20. The matter was kept on reserve as the court will be on vacation from October 15 to 19.

Speculation

Authorities denied accounts of Aryan allegedly not eating prison food

Apart from the initial COVID-19 test, all the accused were subjected to RT-PCR tests for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, reported News18. They were taken to general barracks only after they tested negative. There was speculation that SRK's son was not consuming prison food and was instead eating biscuits from the mess to survive. The jail authorities have, however, squashed the buzz as "mere rumors."

Investigation

NCB: Aryan might tamper with evidence if given free rein

The last hearing on the bail pleas of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha was held Wednesday. Representing NCB and opposing the bail, ASG Anil Singh said chats obtained from Aryan show he was "an active part of the illicit drug chain" and he might tamper with evidence if given bail. Meanwhile, NCB is conducting extensive search operations and interrogating individuals, including Khan's driver.