Sanjay Gupta joins Bhushan Kumar for Fardeen Khan's comeback 'Visfot'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 12:15 am

'Visfot' marks Fardeen Khan's official return to Bollywood

Sanjay Gupta has joined hands with Bhushan Kumar for Fardeen Khan's comeback film Visfot, which also stars Ritiesh Deshmukh and Priya Bapat in lead roles. According to reports, the film will be an adaptation of Rock, Paper, Scissors, which was Venezuela's official entry to the 2012 Oscars. The shooting of the film will reportedly commence next week. Visfot will mark Khan's return to Bollywood.

Quote

Kookie Gulati to helm the film 'Visfot'

Talking about the film, Kumar said, "As a producer, I'm always on the lookout for something new. On Visfot, we have Sanjay Gupta, who has a signature style of making movies. And we have Kookie Gulati to helm it." "From Fardeen, Riteish to the team, we have a fiery combination at hand much like the title of Visfot," he further added.

Information

'I can't wait to share this incredible story,' says Gulati

"The opportunity to work with this combination and actors like Riteish and Fardeen is indeed rare. I can't wait to share this incredible story with the audience," Gulati said. Meanwhile, Gupta said, "Every film has its own destiny and timing. This film happened to me when the world had shut down in the pandemic." Recently, the mahurat pooja of the film was also held.

Twitter Post

Taran Adarsh confirms Khan's comeback with 'Visfot'

Makers yet to announce the release date

"Excited to announce this fiery combination of @riteishd - #FardeenKhan for our next, #VISFOT. Directed by @kookievgulati. Also starring @priyabapat," T-Series posted on Instagram alongside a group photo. The film will be presented by T-Series and Gupta. Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, and Krishan Kumar will be the producers. However, makers have not yet announced the release date of the film.

Film

Khan last appeared in the 2010 film 'Dulha Mil Gaya'

Meanwhile, Visfot will mark Khan's official return to Bollywood after a gap of 11 years. According to reports, the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan last appeared on the silver screen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which was released in 2010. The film was a flop as it could not even earn back half of its budget at the domestic box office.