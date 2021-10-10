#MumbaiDrugBust case: NCB conducts six-hour op after interrogating SRK's driver

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 10, 2021, 09:18 pm

Here are the latest updates in the Mumbai drug bust case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seems to be extensively carrying out its investigation in the Cordelia Cruises drug bust case. As per the latest update, the anti-drugs agency conducted a six-hour search operation Saturday night reportedly after Aryan Khan's driver—employed by Shah Rukh Khan—was called for questioning. Aryan is one of the many arrested by NCB allegedly for consumption and possession of drugs.

Source

NCB has arrested 20 people following the raid so far

The central agency has so far arrested 20 people following a surprise raid at the Goa-bound cruise ship last Saturday. The latest arrest came Sunday evening and it was Okaro Ouzama, the second foreign national to be arrested, for an alleged interception with an intermediate quantity of cocaine, reported Bar and Bench. Reportedly, NCB has been following several leads simultaneously.

Accused

Producer Imtiaz Khatri was called in today again

What's more, the agency called in producer Imtiaz Khatri to its office today, again after he was interrogated and his office and residence were raided by officials yesterday. "We have called him today and also have got details about the case from Aryan Khan's driver," an anonymous source told Times of India. Khatri was apparently named by both Aryan and his friend/co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt.

Timeline

Aryan's bail plea at Sessions Court might be heard tomorrow

Earlier, the 23-year-old had moved the Mumbai Sessions Court seeking bail once the Mumbai Esplanade Court denied his bail application, holding that the application was not "maintainable," Bar and Bench reported. This application is likely to be heard tomorrow (Monday). Aryan, who was sent to judicial custody, along with Merchantt and the other accused, till October 20, is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail.

Politics

The high-profile drugs case has caught politicians' attention too

The drugs case is also garnering a lot of attention in the world of politics with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—constituents of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra—crying foul. Most recently, NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that NCB was not properly investigating the incident as it had let three people go for their closeness to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).