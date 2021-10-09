#MumbaiDrugBust: NCB released 3 from detention, alleges NCP's Nawab Malik

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 09, 2021, 07:26 pm

NCP leader Nawab Malik has questioned NCB's probe into the Mumbai drug bust case involving Aryan Khan

After claiming the entire Cordelia Cruises raid-and-arrest episode was a scam on Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) part, Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik has now leveled more allegations against the central agency. Releasing certain video clips, the Maharashtra Minister has claimed that the bureau had released three of 11 people who were detained initially after talking to BJP leaders.

Update

'The truth is that 11 people were detained [initially]'

To note, the anti-drugs agency has arrested 18 people so far, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Malik told ANI that although NCB's Sameer Wankhede maintained that they had detained 8-10 people initially, "the truth is that 11 people were detained." Allegedly, the body let three of them—Rishabh Sachdeva, Prateek Gaba, and Amir Furniturewala—go for being close to BJP.

Social media

Malik posted clips capturing the alleged detainees' exit

The NCP Minister also took his complaints and allegations to social media. Sharing footage from a national television news channel, Malik noted it captured Sachdeva, Gaba, and Furniturewala being taken into NCB's custody. But his next video clips show the three exiting detention one by one. Questioning the probe's legitimacy, the minister said the trio's names had come up during a court hearing, too.

Twitter Post

Check out one such video clip here

Aamir Furniturewala can be seen exiting from the NCB office after detention. pic.twitter.com/c956NA4YBn — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 9, 2021

Demand

Minister demanded Mumbai Police probe into incident

Questioning the motive behind releasing the three people, Malik said, "We think there might have been some talk between Sameer Wankhede and the BJP leaders." For the unversed, Sachdeva is the brother-in-law of Mohit Bharatiya, a former chief of BJP's youth wing. "Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics cell should conduct an independent investigation into this," further demanded the veteran leader.

Information

NCB has refuted all claims of improper probe

Refuting all allegations, NCB's Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh stressed all accused were treated fairly. "Fourteen people were brought to the NCB office that day. Their statements were recorded. Eight were arrested... and six were released since there was no evidence against them," he said.

Refresher

Aryan and other accused currently at Arthur Road Jail

Earlier, the involvement of a BJP worker and a private investigator in the recent drug bust had raised eyebrows. To give you a summary, Aryan and others were detained last Saturday for alleged consumption and possession of contraband, though nothing was reportedly found on the star kid. After being denied bail yesterday, the 23-year-old and the other accused are currently at Arthur Road Jail.