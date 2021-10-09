Aryan Khan's lawyer specifies next step won't come until Monday

Looks like Aryan Khan will have to spend two more days in Arthur Road Jail after his bail plea got rejected yesterday

After Mumbai's Esplanade Court rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan (actor Shah Rukh Khan's son), Arbaaz Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha on Friday, Aryan's lawyer has hinted toward their future course of action. "We are not doing anything until Monday," senior lawyer Satish Maneshinde specified. Notably, the star kid and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug bust case.

Aryan will have to spend weekend at Arthur Road Jail

Maneshinde, who is a popular go-to lawyer in Bollywood, said they will be waiting for the order copy to arrive on Monday and then decide how to go about it. The order he is referring to mentions that the 23-year-old and other accused will have to spend the weekend in the Arthur Road Jail in a quarantine cell. They were taken there yesterday afternoon.

Mumbai sessions court doesn't work on second Saturday

As the Mumbai sessions court does not work on the second Saturday of the month, nothing can be done for two days. Reportedly, even if the holiday court was moved, relief was unlikely to come till Monday. Separately, Aryan's friend and co-accused Merchantt's advocate Adwait Tamhankar told CNN-News18, "We will try our best to move the court tomorrow."

NCB opposed bail pleas citing possible 'interference in witness'

To give details about yesterday's bail hearing, Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh represented NCB and opposed the bail pleas. He said if the persons are released then there is "a very likelihood of interference in witness and tampering of evidence." Maneshinde reiterated that there was nothing found against his client, except WhatsApp chats that were "disregarded for judicial custody" by the court.

NCB questioned Aryan-Dhamecha-Merchantt's claims of not being in contact

At last, the court rejected bail pleas of the accused, who were sent to 14-day judicial custody till October 20. Notably, Singh alleged Aryan, Dhamecha, and Merchantt were in contact with each other on the day raids took place, contrary to their claims. While Dhamecha claimed she doesn't know the other two, SRK's son claimed he didn't know Merchantt was attending the cruise event.