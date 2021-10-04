Know about Satish Maneshinde, the seasoned lawyer representing Aryan Khan

Who is Satish Maneshinde, the celebrity lawyer called in to represent Aryan Khan?

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently arrested Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, in a drugs case. He was arrested along with several others on charges of consumption and possession of drugs at a rave party on a Mumbai-Goa cruise. Now, seasoned lawyer Satish Maneshinde was brought in to represent Khan. Let's know more about the veteran attorney.

He trained under Ram Jethmalani for nearly a decade

Maneshinde is a famous criminal lawyer who has represented many celebrities in top priority cases before. As per reports, the 56-year-old worked as an apprentice to the famed lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani for nearly a decade. He, like others, started off as a junior lawyer but now has become one of the most expensive lawyers in the country.

Maneshinde famously represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Bombay blast case

But mostly, Maneshinde has become the go-to advocate for the film world. One of his earliest Bollywood cases can be traced back to Sanjay Dutt's 1993 Bombay Blast Case, reported Economic Times. The advocate not only represented him but also successfully secured Dutt's bail. Years later, he also came to the actor's aid during the Arms Act Case in 2007.

He fought Salman's drunk-and-driving case, Black Buck poaching case too

The high-profile lawyer also secured bail for Salman Khan in the 2002 Drunk Driving Case. Reports suggest Maneshinde has also represented the "Bhai of Bollywood" in the infamous Black Buck Poaching Case of 1998. Notably, Salman was seen visiting SRK's house to convey support. The media captured him sitting in the backseat of a white SUV as his vehicle entered Mannat at midnight yesterday.

Most recently, Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik were defended by him

Most recently, the lawyer defended actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik last year in connection with the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Apart from these cases, he has represented actress/dancer Rakhi Sawant in an abetment to suicide case and was famously a special public prosecutor in the Palghar lynching case that took place in Maharashtra last year in April.

Aryan Khan's custody has been extended till October 7

For the unversed, Maneshinde's latest client Khan's custody has been extended till October 7 earlier today. He was produced to a court in Mumbai today by the NCB. Apparently, the officials found "shocking incriminating material" related to "international drug trafficking" from the star kid's phone.