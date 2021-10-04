Mumbai cruise case: Aryan Khan to be produced before court

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 11:04 am

Aryan Khan and others arrested in the cruise ship drug case will be produced in court today

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others will be produced before a court in Mumbai today. All eight of them were reportedly arrested for possessing drugs at a rave party on a cruise ship after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a midnight raid. Earlier, Khan was produced before a magistrate's court that sent him to custody till today.

Custody

The 23-year-old has been booked for consumption of 'charas'

To note, film actor Arbaaz Merchant and fashion designer Munmun Dhamecha were also produced in court along with Khan yesterday. Meanwhile, five others—Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar—were arrested late on Sunday. They will be produced in court today. The 23-year-old has been booked for consumption of contraband (charas), reported the Times of India. It is a bailable charge.

Development

No contraband found on Khan, said his lawyer

Yesterday, Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told the court his client had been screened twice Saturday on Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship, once during entry and then by NCB. But, he added, no contraband and no evidence of consumption was found on SRK's son, reported The Indian Express. NCB said they found Khan's WhatsApp chats that allegedly show "nexus with peddlers and suppliers on regular basis."

Information

Bail plea for Khan, others to be filed today

Khan and two others have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act related to charges of possession, consumption, and sale of illegal substances. We can expect their bail plea to be filed today itself. Reportedly, the central agency found drugs such as cocaine (13gm), mephedrone (5gm), hashish (21gm), and MDMA (ecstasy) (22 pills) on the cruise ship during the bust.

Solidarity

Salman Khan was seen visiting SRK's home yesterday

Meanwhile, Bollywood has come out in support of King Khan and his family. While many, including Pooja Bhatt, tweeted their solidarity, Salman Khan was seen visiting SRK's house late on Sunday. Salman was captured sitting in the backseat of a white SUV around midnight yesterday as the vehicle entered Mannat, which is the name of Shah Rukh's Mumbai home.