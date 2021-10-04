Aryan Khan arrest: Know about Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchantt, others

Here's all you need to know about those who were arrested alongside Aryan Khan

As Aryan Khan's hearing is underway in a Mumbai court, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials told a portal that they will not be visiting father Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, for investigation. Before the court proceedings are out, let's find out the identity of Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, and others who were arrested for possession of drugs along with the star kid.

Munmun Dhamecha is a fashion model hailing from Madhya Pradesh

Starting with Dhamecha, the 39-year-old is a fashion model, hailing from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, she came to Delhi around six years ago with her brother Prince Dhamecha, and now her Madhya Pradesh home doesn't house anyone. According to India Today, the model has lost both her parents. Her family has its roots in business and Dhamecha is quite popular on Instagram.

Aryan's friend, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt is a budding actor

Next, we have Aryan's close friend Merchantt. In fact, ever since news of his arrest made the headlines, various pictures of the budding actor partying with Aryan, his sister Suhana, and actress Ananya Panday started spreading online. Although his Instagram account is set at private, we can see Merchantt, son of a timber businessman, is followed by Panday, Babil Khan, Alaya F, and Aryan.

Other people arrested include fashion designers and makeup artist

After Aryan, Merchantt, and Dhamecha, NCB had arrested five more people late on Sunday. They are Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, and Vikrant Chhokar. Among them, Jaiswal, Satija, and Chopra are related to B-Town, with Jaiswal and Satija working as fashion designers and Chopra as a celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist. They are all residents of Delhi.

Meanwhile, NCB sought custody of accused till October 11

To give you updates about the case, NCB rechecked the cruise ship upon its return to Mumbai today morning and found more drugs. Reportedly, six more people have been detained. Separately, the central agency has sought custody of the accused till October 11 during the hearing scheduled for Monday. Earlier, Aryan was produced before a magistrate's court that sent him to custody till today.