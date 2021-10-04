Aryan Khan arrest aftermath: SRK-BYJU's association lambasted, Bollywood trolled online

How did Aryan Khan's arrest affect father Shah Rukh Khan's brand value and image? Let's find out

Following the arrest of Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the internet has been rife with attacking the actor. Apart from memes, insults, and jokes, the actor's association with the popular education technology company BYJU's has come under the limelight. Meanwhile, experts appeared divided over the issue's impact on SRK's brand value. Read on to know more.

Impact

People 'tolerant' to scandals but SRK's image did suffer: Experts

Sandeep Goyal, chief mentor of the Indian Institute of Human Brands, told Economic Times, "While there is a lot of mauling on social media right now, people, in general, have become much more tolerant or acceptable to such 'lifestyle transgressions' of the celebrities." However, other experts noted the issue has surely negatively impacted SRK's image, so his endorsements and upcoming movies will suffer.

Social media

Learning company BYJU's received hate the most for SRK association

While none of his movies are up for immediate release, some of Khan's brands did face the wrath of netizens. The worst-hit brand was BYJU's as social media users raised slogans to remove the actor as the brand ambassador of the firm. One Twitter user wrote, "Dad is busy promoting Byjus coaching for IIT aspirants and son is busy attending drug rave parties."

Twitter Post

Here is one of the many attacks aimed at Khan

@BYJUS brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan who used to promote cancer causing gutkha pan masala, his son #AryanKhan caught red-handed in rave party. This is how subscribers (specially children's) of BYJUS will make career out of it? pic.twitter.com/dj5z8AFkIF — कौशिक 🇮🇳 (@_LogicalIndian_) October 3, 2021

Other issues

Why aren't celebrities discussing Lakhimpur Kheri violence or Pandora Papers?

King Khan's partnership with Vimal Pan Masala was also brought up but in a different sense. Netizens lambasted popular actors for endorsing items such as tobacco. People were also miffed at celebrities for not commenting on other recent happenings such as the Lakhimpur Kheri violence or the Pandora Papers leak. On the other hand, the Khans saw support online as #WeStandWithSRK trended on Twitter.

Recent update: Aryan taken to court, 8 more in custody

Coming to the case, Aryan and seven others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday for possessing drugs at a rave party on a cruise ship. The latest reports suggest he has been taken to a Mumbai court after being sent to custody yesterday. Also, NCB officers have taken eight more people into custody in relation to the case today, reported ANI.

Do you know?

This is how undercover NCB officers suspected Aryan

To recall, investigating officers revealed Aryan was "nervous" at the time of boarding the cruise, and this mannerism had alerted the undercover agents. Separately, NCB Chief SN Pradhan said they were looking at busting a bigger "Bollywood connection" in the cruise ship case.