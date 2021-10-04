Aryan Khan arrest: NCB might seek custody extension

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Oct 04, 2021, 02:07 pm

Will NCB get another day of Aryan Khan's custody?

Aryan Khan, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, is en route to the court today, where Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will most likely ask for another day of his custody. Before being taken to the court, the star kid was seen being taken to JJ Hospital for a medical examination. Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde will file a bail petition in the court today.

Details

There are areas we need to investigate: Sameer Wankhede

Reports say that the central agency will request the court to extend Khan's custody till tomorrow as the investigation is still in a "nascent stage." While talking of the same, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB said, "NCB will seek further custody of Aryan Khan. I cannot reveal the links and the findings of last evening's interrogation, but there are areas we need to investigate."

Information

On what basis will Khan's lawyer ask for his bail?

Meanwhile, Maneshinde, while harping for bail, would mention how the 23-year-old was held "on the basis of chat only." "Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat on board the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn't even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him," he maintained. Apart from Khan, the others arrested will also be produced.

Fact

Gauri Khan was seen en route to court

As soon as Khan was arrested by NCB, photos emerged showing his mother Gauri Khan dashing to the agency's office. She will also attend the court hearing of Khan. Media portals clicked her going toward the court in a white SUV. Whether the Swades actor will also be there in the hearing isn't known yet. Meanwhile, the film fraternity has extended support to SRK.

Support

Salman Khan rushed to Mannat late last night

SRK's close friend Salman Khan, who lives in the nearby Galaxy Apartments, was seen entering Mannat late last night. Suniel Shetty asked to give "the child" a "breather," while SRK's Chaahat co-actor Pooja Bhatt says that she stands with the star. Meanwhile, SRK's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi acknowledged, "Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress."