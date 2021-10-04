Shweta Tiwari birthday special: Listing her best reality show performances

Looking at Shweta Tiwari's successful reality show appearances on her birthday

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari has been in the business for a long time now and still pushes hard to stay relevant. And, one way she does this is by challenging herself with new genres and styles of work. Apart from several hit serials, Tiwari has appeared in various memorable reality shows, too. On her 41st birthday, here's a list of some notable stints.

'Bigg Boss 4': She emerged victorious amid all toxicity

It was a rough patch for Tiwari after Kasautii Zindagii Kay but her participation in Bigg Boss Season 4 turned around her career. Entering the house along with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, the actress was able to garner public support almost immediately. Going through ugly spats, continuous tension, and a lot of tears, Tiwari lifted the trophy and took home the Rs. 1cr cash prize.

She paired up with Kapil Sharma to win 'Comedy Circus'

Another show the Begusarai actress ended up winning was the comedy show, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur. The 2011 stint saw Tiwari pair up with comedian Kapil Sharma and winning the champion's tag. However, the actress held the show was "very difficult" as it demanded "instant punches." She also credited Sharma for their win but admitted learning a lot over the course of time.

Boasting public support, Tiwari reached 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' finals

Moving ahead, Tiwari's most recent reality series involved encounters with adventure and fear-inducing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Here, too, the popular actress enjoyed the wide support of the audience and soared through the finals. She competed for the final prize in South Africa along with Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, and Varun Sood. Bijlani was declared the winner later.

'Nach Baliye 2': Great potential, sudden hospitalization, emotional exit

Tiwari had put her crafty dance skills on show in the celebrity dance program Nach Baliye 2. She had taken part in it with her first husband (Chaudhary). But the couple had to bow out due to Chaudhary's sudden hospitalization owing to liver infection. Incidentally, Tiwari got hospitalized due to low blood pressure recently. We wish her a speedy recovery and a great birthday!