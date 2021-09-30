Son to remain with Shweta Tiwari, husband gets visitation rights

Both Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli get relief

It was in August 2019 when popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari had filed a domestic violence case against her second husband Abhinav Kohli. Over a year later, last December, Kohli filed a plea asking for custody of their son Reyaansh or at least have visitation rights to him. Giving him relief, the Bombay High Court granted him the latter, while Tiwari got son's custody.

This is what the HC ruling stated

In its ruling, the court allowed the Qayamat Ki Raat actor to speak to his son over a video call on weekdays for 30 minutes. He can also meet Reyaansh for two hours on weekends. The HC further instructed the actors that they can appeal to the Family Court and take their custody battle there. It's "a huge relief for me," said Kohli.

'I haven't met my son for 11 months now'

"I have been fighting a tough and long battle. I haven't met my son for 11 months now, I will finally meet him. I can't express my happiness in words," said Kohli. He admitted that "there's a long way to go. I would like to thank Honourable Justice Shri S S Shinde and Honourable Justice Shri NJ Jamadar for granting me access."

This is not my victory, it is my son's: Kohli

"I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father...I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh's victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight," the actor added. Even though this is a great news for Kohli, he cannot proceed till the time the modalities get chalked out.

Tiwari, who is in hospital, is yet to comment

Meanwhile, there has been no comment from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star. This comes a few days after the actress got admitted to a hospital as her blood pressure level dropped. As per a statement released by her team, "The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change." Kohli had wished Tiwari speedy recovery that time.