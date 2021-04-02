Shweta Tiwari said in a recent interview that her four-year-old son Reyansh "knows about police, judges," because of her abusive marriage with Abhinav Kohli. She also accused Kohli of threatening to ruin her image. In response, Kohli refuted those allegations and asked, "Who has called the police (in the first place)?" Further, he accused the TV star of separating him from his son.

Allegations Tiwari alleged Kohli threatened to harm her reputation

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Tiwari mentioned how Kohli threatened her with maligning posts. "Ek aurat ki image kharab karne me kya lagta hai, just one post [It takes only one post to ruin a woman's image]," the actress had quoted him. Replying to this, Kohli told Zoom that Tiwari wants to paint him as "anti-woman" and that's why she has been making such allegations.

Reply Ruining her image is ruining my image too, says Kohli

"Ruining her image is ruining my image too," Kohli pointed out, and added that he was simply talking about the injustice done against his son in the posts. He said, "Agar maine jhooth bola ho tabhi main aap ko badnaam karunga [I'll be only maligning you if I lie]." He lashed out at Tiwari for suggesting their son learned about police because of him.

His side 'Tiwari used police to keep me from meeting my son'

Kohli pointed out that it was Tiwari who dialed the cops to dissuade him from going to the house. "Every time, I would try and go, you [Tiwari] would call the police, so how does he [Reyansh] learn about the police?" He went on to stress on an arrangement where he gets to meet his son regularly, alleging Tiwari was separating him from Reyansh.

Quote 'Condition of a man in society today…is very cruel'

"You see, the condition of a man in society today and internationally also, that you can be thrown out of the house and you cannot sleep with your child anymore because the lady of the house wishes so. This is very cruel," Kohli highlighted.

Backstory Tiwari married Kohli in 2013, welcomed son three years later