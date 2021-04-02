From a choreographer to a director, Remo D'Souza has had a splendid journey in Bollywood and has managed to create a niche for himself. Having choreographed popular Bollywood numbers, D'Souza realized his dream of donning the director's hat in 2007 with the Bengali film Lal Pahare'r Katha. As the dance guru turns 47 today, here's a look at the movies he helmed.

First film He stepped into world of direction with a Bengali film

As mentioned earlier, D'Souza hadn't made his directorial debut with a Hindi movie, but with a Bengali one. Once, he had revealed that he wished to choreograph a Bengali dance form called chhau, and just for that, he made a movie. The movie starred Mithun Chakraborty and was featured in several film festivals but failed to release in India. He then helmed the 2011 release F.A.L.T.U.

'ABCD' He became widely popular with his dance films

After F.A.L.T.U, D'Souza directed ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, which had hit the screens in 2013. He had cast the reality TV show Dance India Dance's stars Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, and Punit Pathak for the film. About the project, he had once said, "Making a film on dance was my dream. Everyone opposed the idea, saying that the film would be a flop."

'ABCD 2' The success of 'ABCD' cemented D'Souza's name in the industry

Riding on the success of ABCD, D'Souza came up with ABCD 2, that had released in 2015. This time, he cast huge stars like Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor to headline the project. But D'Souza didn't drop reality TV stars from this movie. Raghav Juyal, Yelande, and Pathak were seen in this venture as well. The movie was a box office success.

Journey D'Souza got his big break with Salman Khan's 'Race 3'

D'Souza climbed the peak when he was tasked with directing superstar Salman Khan in the third installment of the hit Race franchise. Although the film earned over Rs. 100 crore at the box office, it was lambasted by the critics. Later, D'Souza had confessed that "there were glitches" in the story. "But I have seen worse films becoming a hit," the director had added.

Details His last directorial venture had released last year