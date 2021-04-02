-
Amitabh Bachchan gets his first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, he informed on social media. The veteran actor revealed that he is doing fine.
Months ago, in July, Big B had tested positive for the disease.
His diagnosis had left the entire country worried, with millions of his fans praying for his well-being.
Here are more details.
News
He wrote about his experience on his blog
Last night, the cine legend tweeted about receiving the dose. He gave a brief idea about his experience on his blog as well.
"DONE...vaccination done... all well... did COVID test for family and staff yesterday...results came today... all good, all negative .. so done the vaccine (sic)," he penned.
He revealed that he will be resuming work soon.
Blog
The entire family, except Abhishek, has received the dose
Sr. Bachchan added that his entire family has received the vaccine, except son Abhishek, as he wasn't in town.
Bachchan himself was eligible to get the vaccine in March itself since the Centre was then administering doses to those above 60 and those between 45 to 59 having co-morbidities.
Last month, he had hinted he would be receiving the dose soon.
Twitter Post
You can see his post here
T 3861 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021
Got it done !
My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..
All well .. 🙏
Looking back
Several members of Bachchan family had contracted the infection
To recall, the Bachchan family was struck by tragedy when several members had tested coronavirus positive. Bachchan, Abhishek, his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya, had contracted the disease. Only actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan hadn't tested positive.
All of them had to be admitted to the hospital but fortunately, recovered in a matter of weeks.
Bachchan had even resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati soon thereafter.
Vaccination drive
A number of celebrities have now gotten vaccinated
Many celebrities have actively participated in the vaccination drive.
Earlier, Salman Khan was captured outside a hospital after which he revealed that he received the first dose.
Yesterday, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a goofy message after his first dose. He wrote, "Action and stunts are for movies don't try to be a khatron ke khiladi in real life, get vaccinated (sic)."