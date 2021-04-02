Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, he informed on social media. The veteran actor revealed that he is doing fine. Months ago, in July, Big B had tested positive for the disease. His diagnosis had left the entire country worried, with millions of his fans praying for his well-being. Here are more details.

News He wrote about his experience on his blog

Last night, the cine legend tweeted about receiving the dose. He gave a brief idea about his experience on his blog as well. "DONE...vaccination done... all well... did COVID test for family and staff yesterday...results came today... all good, all negative .. so done the vaccine (sic)," he penned. He revealed that he will be resuming work soon.

Blog The entire family, except Abhishek, has received the dose

Sr. Bachchan added that his entire family has received the vaccine, except son Abhishek, as he wasn't in town. Bachchan himself was eligible to get the vaccine in March itself since the Centre was then administering doses to those above 60 and those between 45 to 59 having co-morbidities. Last month, he had hinted he would be receiving the dose soon.

Twitter Post You can see his post here

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

Looking back Several members of Bachchan family had contracted the infection

To recall, the Bachchan family was struck by tragedy when several members had tested coronavirus positive. Bachchan, Abhishek, his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya, had contracted the disease. Only actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan hadn't tested positive. All of them had to be admitted to the hospital but fortunately, recovered in a matter of weeks. Bachchan had even resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati soon thereafter.

Vaccination drive A number of celebrities have now gotten vaccinated