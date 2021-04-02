Ranveer Singh took to social media recently to talk about "collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols," Anil Kapoor. He however did not divulge anything else about the project. In that post, the Padmaavat performer vociferously showered praises on the veteran actor. He also shared a series of pictures on Instagram where the duo can be seen engaged in a deep conversation.

The actor called Kapoor "one of a kind" and a "legend." The caption to his post read, "Can't express the gratitude the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema's finest @anilskapoor"

In his response, the Mr. India actor wrote, "The pleasure, the pride, the delight, the utter joy is all mine @ranveersingh! I cherish you and our friendship immensely!" This warm camaraderie between the two left their fans overwhelmed, with many commenting on their combined energy levels on screen. While one said, "Two of them are energy powerhouses," another said, "2 bombs of energy."

Details Their father-son chemistry in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' was appreciated

Notably, the duo's chemistry as father and son was widely appreciated in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. Both Singh and Kapoor are also part of Karan Johar's magnum opus project Takht. There were rumors that the project was shelved but Johar cleared that it has been put on the back burner. The actors also display an uncanny closeness at award shows, events et al.

