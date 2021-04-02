-
'Sheer joy,' Ranveer Singh on collaborating with Anil Kapoor againLast updated on Apr 02, 2021, 12:26 pm
Ranveer Singh took to social media recently to talk about "collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols," Anil Kapoor.
He however did not divulge anything else about the project.
In that post, the Padmaavat performer vociferously showered praises on the veteran actor.
He also shared a series of pictures on Instagram where the duo can be seen engaged in a deep conversation.
Social media
I deeply cherish the bond that we share: Singh
The actor called Kapoor "one of a kind" and a "legend."
The caption to his post read, "Can't express the gratitude the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema's finest @anilskapoor"
Instagram Post
One of Hindi cinema's finest, says Singh about Kapoor
Reaction
Kapoor reciprocated Singh's emotions, said, 'pleasure, pride is all mine'
In his response, the Mr. India actor wrote, "The pleasure, the pride, the delight, the utter joy is all mine @ranveersingh! I cherish you and our friendship immensely!"
This warm camaraderie between the two left their fans overwhelmed, with many commenting on their combined energy levels on screen.
While one said, "Two of them are energy powerhouses," another said, "2 bombs of energy."
Details
Their father-son chemistry in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' was appreciated
Notably, the duo's chemistry as father and son was widely appreciated in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do.
Both Singh and Kapoor are also part of Karan Johar's magnum opus project Takht.
There were rumors that the project was shelved but Johar cleared that it has been put on the back burner.
The actors also display an uncanny closeness at award shows, events et al.
Work
Singh has many projects currently, Kapoor shooting for Johar production
On the work front, Singh has many big projects in the pipeline. He is working on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, while awaiting the release of 83.
He plays the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie, chronicling the 1983 cricket World Cup victory.
Meanwhile, Kapoor, who was last seen in AK vs AK, is shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.