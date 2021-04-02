Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 11:33 am

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She shared a picture of her baby bump from the couple's vacation in the Maldives to make the announcement. The newly-weds are also accompanied by Rekhi's daughter from his first marriage on the trip. "Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb," the mom-to-be wrote.

After the news surfaced, Mirza's fans and other celebrities flooded her post with congratulatory messages. Anushka Sharma, who had welcomed her first child earlier this year with cricketer Virat Kohli, dropped a heart emoticon to express her love for the actress. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wrote a congratulatory message reading, "Omgeeeeeee Congratulations Deee!! (sic)" Tahira Kashyap wrote, "Yayyyyy big congratulations. (sic)"

Mirza got married to Mumbai-based businessman Rekhi in a beautiful and intimate ceremony on February 15 this year. The ceremony was attended by the couple's family and a few close friends, including celebrities Jackky Bhagnani and Aditi Rao Hydari. Her decision to have a female priest solemnize the wedding impressed several netizens. According to Mirza, this was the highest point of their wedding.

Besides a female priest officiating their wedding, Mirza also did away with 'kanyadaan' and 'bidaai' ceremonies, which are a norm at Indian weddings. Both rituals are seen as regressive and sexist in modern society. "We said NO to 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidaai' change begins with choice doesn't it, (sic)" she had written on social media along with hashtags #GenerationEquality #SunsetkeDiVaNe #ThankYouPreeta.

