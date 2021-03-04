Singer Shreya Ghoshal has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to embrace motherhood. She is expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. On Thursday, she took to social media to share the good news. The melodious singer shared a picture of her looking lovingly at her baby bump. As soon as she shared the picture, congratulatory messages started to pour in.

Announcement Thrilled to share this news with you all: Ghoshal

Sharing a picture where she was seen caressing her baby bump, the singer wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives. (sic)" The singer was seen wearing a blue dress as she stood on the balcony.

Aftermath In no time, she received plenty of congratulatory messages

As expected, friends and fans of the star sent congratulatory messages. Singer-actor Sophie Choudry wrote on the Instagram post's comment section, "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling. (sic)" Star dancer Shakti Mohan also congratulated the couple. Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, ""Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! I'm so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations. (sic)"

Instagram Post You can see the post here

Instagram post A post shared by shreyaghoshal on March 4, 2021 at 1:41 pm IST

Background Ghoshal married Mukhopadhyaya in an intimate ceremony

The singer had tied the knot with long-time beau Mukhopadhyaya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. Their wedding was a hush-hush affair without much celebrity fanfare and was announced by Ghoshal only after the ceremony was over. "Married the love of my life @shiladitya last night surrounded by our families n close frnds, exciting new life awaits, (sic)" she had tweeted.

Details Other 'musical' babies are on their way too