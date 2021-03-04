-
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal turn producers, announce first ventureLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 01:29 pm
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have now turned producers. Their first project will be a coming-of-age story called Girls Will Be Girls.
It will be produced under their newly-launched banner Pushing Buttons Studios.
The film will be directed by debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati. It is the only Indian script invited to the prestigious Berlinale Script Station 2021, said reports.
Movie
'Girls Will Be Girls' is a coming-of-age film
The film is set in an elite boarding school in the north of India. It will follow the story of Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose rebellious nature invites problems for her.
Mira and her mother will be shown growing up together as the movie advances.
Understandably, the mother-daughter relationship will form the heart of this movie.
Quote
Chadha was clearly impressed with the script
Talking about Girls Will Be Girls, Chadha said the movie is "relatable, often cruel but never hopeless."
"It's honest awkwardness will make you chuckle, not weep. It's full of relatable, lived-in episodes that one finds oddly satisfying... The mother in our story routinely dodges the self-sacrificing stereotype of the typical Indian mom — she's complicated, grey, and not a martyr," her statement read.