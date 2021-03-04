Taylor Swift and her ardent fans are furious over the Netflix show Ginny & Georgia. The dramedy series launched on the platform on February 24 used the singer's name to make a rather outdated joke about Swift's personal life. Her fans and the singer herself have since then taken to social media to vent their angst against this "slut-shaming" as they are calling it.

Dialogue 'You go through men faster than Taylor Swift'

The controversial comment comes in the final episode of the first season, which has a conversation between Georgia Miller, a single parent, and her daughter Ginny. During a scene, Georgia asks Ginny if she has moved on from her boyfriend Marcus. In a savage reply that would otherwise elicit laughter, Ginny asks, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Personal life Swift is in a steady relationship with Joe Alwyn

This inarguably puts Swift's love life in a bad light. She has been linked several times in the past with Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, Tom Hiddleston, Harry Styles, and John Mayer. However, since 2017, the Blank Space crooner has been in a steady relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. In her response, Swift called out Netflix, by drawing a reference to her documentary title.

Twitter Post '2010 called, it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back'

Hey Ginny Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Swift tagged Netflix 'Miss Americana' documentary to criticize the comment

Swift tweeted on March 1, tagging Netflix to her documentary Miss Americana (also on Netflix), which narrated how the public and the press dissected her relationships. "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY," the 31-year-old lashed out.

Trends 'Respect Taylor Swift' is viral on Twitter now