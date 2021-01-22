Shonda Rhimes has done it again. The craze around Grey's Anatomy creator's show Bridgerton has egged Netflix on to fuel the Regency era gossips a bit further with season two. Yes! This period drama is getting another season, which was announced by the streaming platform in a vintage fashion, through a letter by Lady Whistledown! This happened when Netflix shared its fourth-quarter earnings report.

The letter Spoiler alert! Lady Whistedown is proud of the return

The letter from Regency-era London's famous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, retained the panache in the language. Citing reliable information, the letter maintains that "Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season." Blocking spillage of any further information, the letter goes on to read, "Gentle reader, I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue."

Details Season two plot: Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest for marriage begins

The indications by the columnist revolve around how Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey "fares on the marriage market" in the upcoming season, as confirmed by series creator Chris Van Dusen. Dusen recently said that to do the needful, the team is resorting to literal and figurative adaptation from the second book by author Julia Quinn, on which the series is based.

Popularity Season one's last episode showed who this Lady Whistledown is

Bridgerton has everything in its kitty, starting from rampant sex scenes to the unmistakable glory of period dramas fused into the ever-palatable content for gossip-hungry viewers. The series made a smart move on the last episode of season one by revealing the identity of secretive columnist Lady Whistledown. She is Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, who lowers her hood to show her face.

Observation Controversies surrounding the show is helping its audience base expand

Meanwhile, controversies surrounding the show is also helping its audience base expand, which already is 63 million households. Several of its sex scenes sneaked into playlists of adult content websites, prompting Netflix to send legal warnings asking to take down those clips, because that violates intellectual property rights. This has been taken seriously with some scenes being deleted from the database, while others remain.

Information Fans pitch Rege-Jean Page aka Simon Basset as next Bond