Despite the various challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic, popular television game show Kaun Benega Crorepati returned for another successful season last year. The reality show's 12th instalment, which premiered in September, is all set to conclude with its grand finale episode tonight. Here's all that you need to know about the upcoming episode of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show.

Details Two war heroes will grace the hot seat

Sony Entertainment Television released a promo clip for the episode. In the clip, megastar Bachchan can be seen introducing two Kargil war heroes - Param Vir Chakra awardees, Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav and Subedar Sanjay Singh. "Jo desh ke liye lade nidarr hokar, unhe dil se salaam kare. Dekhiye Kargil ke Veer," the TV channel wrote while sharing the promo on social media.

Instagram Post Check out the video here

Instagram post A post shared by sonytvofficial on January 22, 2021 at 3:35 pm IST

Details Four contestants won Rs. 1 crore prize money

Since its launch in September 2020, KBC 12 has seen four contestants win the Rs. 1 crore prize money, and interestingly, all four have been women. They include Nazia Nasim, a resident of New Delhi; IPS officer Mohita Sharma, who is posted at Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Kashmir; Anupa Das from Chattisgarh, and Dr. Neha Shah from Mumbai.

Season 'KBC 12' saw several changes due to the pandemic

KBC 12 saw several changes in its format and rules as it was shot amid the pandemic, with contestants and crew members following safety measures including social distancing. For the first time in 20 years, the show had no live audience, and hence the "Audience Poll" lifeline was also removed. Further, the number of contestants in "fastest finger first" round was lowered to eight.

Information When and where to watch the finale?