Let Go of the Complicated 2020 because The Best Damn Thing will be 2021, promises Avril Lavigne! It looks the punk-rock diva of the early 2000s is working with real cool artists to gift her fans another set of awesome songs. Her recent Instagram post, where we see her with Wild Boy singer-rapper Machine Gun Kelly and producer Mod Sun, gave us that hope.

Instagram Post 'So are we ready for new music in new year...?'

Instagram post A post shared by avrillavigne on January 1, 2021 at 8:03 pm IST

Studio session Images show Lavigne jamming with Mod, MGK

The post had five images as a slideshow with the following caption: "So are we ready for new music in the new year or what? Lemme know." The first image had the three posing for the camera in their respective quirky styles. Following images gave a sneak-peek into the studio sessions with MGK on guitar and vocals, as Lavigne seemingly waits for the producer's cue.

Update Lavigne confirms making new music, is frequenting the studios

This follows Lavigne's Instagram update posted last week showing her engaged in-studio sessions with Mod Sun and noted producer, Goldfinger band-member, John Feldmann. That post had the caption, "JAM FAM @johnfeldy @modsun," in which Lavigne was also captured playing the drums. Confirming that she's indeed working, she said, "I have been in the studio for the last two weeks every day."

Charity initiative She hosted virtual concert to spread awareness about Lyme disease

Lavigne also updated her fans about her new customized bike that has her hit track Girlfriend emblazoned on it. In October last year, she hosted a live stream benefit concert titled #FightLyme, proceeds from which went towards the Global Lyme Alliance and the Avril Lavigne Foundation. The singer did this to spread awareness about the disease that got her bed-ridden for several months.

Details Lavigne is scheduled to go on UK tour this year