Put yourself in the shoes of those who quit Mission Impossible 7 production recently, if you may. You may have a boss screaming at you, insulting you for something you did, he is, in fact, "beyond your apologies". You take offense and resign with few others feeling the same heat, only to be offered a job by a proud porn company days later.

That's what had happened soon after the crew members of the latest venture of the Tom Cruise-starrer quit the show because of Cruise's tirade. "Leading adult webcam site" Stripchat has now come out to "extend an offer" to those members with rewarding work opportunities. Stripchat VP Max Bennett sounds serious as he gave a lengthy proposal to the erstwhile crew members.

The proposal is not directed to any crew member individually but goes a long way in trolling Cruise's behavior as Bennett mentions the incident and its outcome, in a nuanced manner. "I heard about the recent news and the clip of Tom Cruise's expletive-filled rant," states Bennett, as he prepares his proposal speech. He then extended it to anyone wanting to leave MI7.

"I wanted to extend an offer to those employees - and any others who might quit the movie - to work for Stripchat, a leading adult webcam site that boasts cutting edge streaming technology and A/V capabilities," said Bennett in a truly official tone. Stripchat averages over 60 million visitors per month and streams free webcam performances involving nudity and sexual activity.

