Bridgerton, which is trending at no. 2 on Netflix in India right now, got mired in a controversy. Its Season 1 shows a forced sex scene, and as a result, social media has called out the makers. Many members of the audience feel the inclusion of the scene totally violated the message of consent that one wants to see getting spread in entertainment culture.

Background 'Grey's Anatomy' producer Shonda Rhimes is backing 'Bridgerton'

TV producer Shonda Rhimes of Grey's Anatomy repute is backing Bridgerton, her first show as part of her agreement with Netflix. This a Regency-era drama revolving around the romance between two scions of high society families holding the titles Bridgerton and Basset. Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne Bridgerton, while Regé-Jean Page portrays Duke Simon Basset. The scene that has stirred controversy involves the two.

Context This series is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novel

The drama series is based on historical romance author Julia Quinn's novel The Duke and I, which contains a questionable incident where Daphne tries to impregnate herself without Simon's consent. The book narrates how Daphne takes the chance when Simon returns home drunk with an "intoxicating surge of power" and leaves him at a "complete loss of speech, this choking, strangling feeling."

Consent Daphne forces Simon against his wish; scene glorifies rape

The show had Daphne take advantage of Simon's position while they were making love. This happens in episode 6 titled Swish, in which the woman positions over the man during intercourse, stopping him from removing himself before the climax. Daphne, the show portrayed, did this to take revenge against Simon's planned intercourse that stops her from getting pregnant. Nonetheless, that sequence glorifies rape.

Twitter Post 'Consent issues, and rape in particular shouldn't be plot points'

As most book readers will have guessed, this scene was the reason I never much cared for Daphne. Consent issues in general, and rape in particular shouldn't be plot points - and they especially shouldn't when they aren't going to be dealt with at all. #Bridgerton https://t.co/ocqMxUtSk5 — Lizzie ⛄💫 (@lizziethat) December 24, 2020

Justification Rape scene 'part of Bridgerton's journey,' feels show creator