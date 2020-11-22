Yes, we would love to see Chris Hemsworth back in action after Extraction. It would be great if we see him reprise his role if Extraction were a full-blown franchise. And guess what, the Thor actor has just confirmed his involvement in the next outing of this smash-hit Netflix original film while accepting the People's Choice Award for action movie star of 2020.

Acceptance speech Hemsworth thanked fellow nominees

The actor defeated the likes of Charlize Theron, Will Smith, Vin Diesel, and Jamie Foxx who were each formidable contenders to bag that award. Hemsworth called other nominees in the category "inspirations," while he thanked his fans on Instagram for giving him the due credit for the trophy. "Thank you to all the other nominees, you guys are an inspiration," he said.

Instagram Post This video by Hemsworth is making Netflix lovers happy

Instagram post A post shared by chrishemsworth on November 18, 2020 at 7:19 pm IST

Says action star New 'Extraction' movie soon!

He then shared plans about the next Extraction outing. "It was one of the most incredible experiences that I've ever had on a set so we're going to try and make another couple more for you. Hope you enjoy, stay tuned and we'll see you soon," Hemsworth said. "We wanted to make a film that was different... but really pushed the envelope," he added.

Joe Russo Extraction 2 script already in the works

That a new Extraction movie has been in the works is not a recent development after writer Joe Russo's revelation in May. "The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages... We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending," Russo had said.

Pandemic entertainment Why is 'Extraction' so popular?