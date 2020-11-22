-
22 Nov 2020
Chris Hemsworth is driving fans crazy with 'Extraction' sequel news
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Yes, we would love to see Chris Hemsworth back in action after Extraction.
It would be great if we see him reprise his role if Extraction were a full-blown franchise.
And guess what, the Thor actor has just confirmed his involvement in the next outing of this smash-hit Netflix original film while accepting the People's Choice Award for action movie star of 2020.
Acceptance speech
Hemsworth thanked fellow nominees
The actor defeated the likes of Charlize Theron, Will Smith, Vin Diesel, and Jamie Foxx who were each formidable contenders to bag that award.
Hemsworth called other nominees in the category "inspirations," while he thanked his fans on Instagram for giving him the due credit for the trophy.
"Thank you to all the other nominees, you guys are an inspiration," he said.
This video by Hemsworth is making Netflix lovers happy
Says action star
New 'Extraction' movie soon!
He then shared plans about the next Extraction outing.
"It was one of the most incredible experiences that I've ever had on a set so we're going to try and make another couple more for you. Hope you enjoy, stay tuned and we'll see you soon," Hemsworth said.
"We wanted to make a film that was different... but really pushed the envelope," he added.
Joe Russo
Extraction 2 script already in the works
-
That a new Extraction movie has been in the works is not a recent development after writer Joe Russo's revelation in May.
"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages... We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending," Russo had said.
Pandemic entertainment
Why is 'Extraction' so popular?
According to CNet, Extraction, a film about a mercenary on a Bangladeshi mission, reached 99 million views by Netflix account holders within the first month of release.
The film beat Birdbox, Too Hot To Handle, The Witcher, and Tiger King by huge margins.
Experts cite the pandemic lockdown for the unprecedented popularity of this film directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Russo.