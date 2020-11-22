Singer Neha Bhasin, best known for songs such as Jag Ghoomeya and Dil Diyan Gallan, has opened up about being sexually abused several times during her childhood. Neha revealed that she was molested at the age of 10, in Haridwar, while her mother was standing a few feet away. Here's more on what she said.

Details 'A guy poked his finger in my private part'

Revealing the petrifying details of the incident, Neha said, "I was 10 years old, in Haridwar, one of the religious places in India...Suddenly, a guy came and poked his finger inside my a**. I was shocked and just ran away." Sharing another similar incident, she added, "A few years later, a man grabbed my breasts in a hall."

Details Neha on cyber bullying and 'faceless terrorism'

The singer also opened up about the rising toxicity on social media. "Now, people have come on social media and have started abusing others - mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually - there, I consider it faceless terrorism (sic)," Neha said. She said she became a victim of cyber bullying when she received death and rape threats from the fans of a popular K-pop band.

Quote 'Have witnessed rape and death threats'

"I only had said that I am not a big fan of that particular band and since then I have been trolled. From rape threats to death threats, I've witnessed it all. I don't keep quiet now. I filed a police complaint," she told IANS.

Similar incident Last year, Neha had called Anu Malik an 'ugly pervert'

To recall, Neha had last year called out music composer Anu Malik for making her uncomfortable during a meeting in the past. Calling Malik a predator and an "ugly pervert," she had said, "I too have run away from his strange moves when I was 21." For the unversed, Malik was named by a number of women during India's #MeToo movement.

Work Neha known for songs like 'Dhunki,' 'Dil Diyan Gallan'

Neha, who aspired to be a pop star since childhood, became an overnight sensation at the age of 18 after she was selected by Coke V popstars, a nationwide talent hunt by Channel V. She has sung famous Bollywood songs such as Dhunki, Jag Ghoomeya, Dil Diyan Gallan and more. She has also voiced many Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu songs.

Ira Khan Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter also talked about being molested