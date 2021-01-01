In a few days from now, Bollywood's superstars — Aamir Khan and Salman Khan — will begin shooting for the latter's short role in Laal Singh Chaddha. Salman will bring back his iconic Prem from Maine Pyar Kiya in Aamir's ambitious movie. The movie will also feature the third superstar Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. It is going to be Khan-tastic it seems!

Details Salman to recreate the magic of 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

As per reports, Aamir's character, then an Army man in his 20s, will bump into Salman, who will be shown being busy with Maine Pyar Kiya. A scene from the 1989 film, which was originally shot in Ooty, will be recreated on January 8, at the Mehboob Studios. Aamir has been sporting a clean-shaven look for some time to cater to the character's demands.

The jacket The iconic black jacket will also return

To make Salman's cameo in the movie more authentic, designer Ashley Rebello has been roped in to design the black jacket which the actor donned in Maine Pyar Kiya, reports Mid-Day. VFX will be used to make Salman look leaner. Currently, the actor has a bulky physique as his character in the upcoming movie Antim demands. Aamir is looking forward to work with Salman.

Information Salman will also be seen in SRK's next

Not just Laal Singh Chaddha, Salman will also star in SRK's next, Pathan. SRK will return to the screen after a sabbatical of nearly two years with the action flick and Salman will be seen reprising his character from the Tiger movie series.

Information Laal Singh Chaddha's journey would be incomplete without screen idols