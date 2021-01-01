Last seen in War, actor Hrithik Roshan has no releases coming up, but it's well-known that he will be featuring in the ambitious superhero movie Krrish 4. While a lot of details have remained under wraps, recent reports suggested that he might play the role of the protagonist and the villain in this movie. In total, Hrithik could essay four characters. Here's more.

A source confirmed to Bollywood Hungama, that the next movie will be Roshan's show all along. "Hrithik will not only play main hero but also the main villain in Krrish 4. The story has been conceptualized in such a way that both the superhero and the supervillain's roles have been modeled on the superstar. It's Hrithik v/s. Hrithik in the finale," the person said.

Further, the upcoming movie might also bring back the beloved Jadoo, as hinted by the actor earlier. In the first film of the series, Koi... Mil Gaya, Jadoo returned to his planet in the climax. Reacting to a GIF of Jadoo shared by a fan last year, Roshan tweeted "It's time," sparking the rumors about the alien's comeback.

The successful series started in 2003 with Koi...Mil Gaya, which was directed by Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan. In the movie, Rohit, a young man with a mental disability, was shown developing a strong bond with Jadoo. The alien helped him overcome his fears and made him a local hero of sorts. The next two outings focussed on superhero Krrish.

